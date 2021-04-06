Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Up 6.1%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.22 and last traded at $120.16. 15,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,081,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.25.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

Get Elastic alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total value of $2,101,077.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,196 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 222,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,294,000 after buying an additional 200,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Elastic by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.