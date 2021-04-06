Electroneum (ETN) One Day Volume Tops $2.26 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $521.43 million and $2.26 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000113 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 53.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,852,495,865 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

