Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,910 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,925 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.22% of Electronic Arts worth $88,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $139,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,447.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,312,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.56. The stock had a trading volume of 34,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,233. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.