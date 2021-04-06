Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,604 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $139,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,447.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,312,390. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

