Ellaism (ELLA) Market Cap Achieves $383,101.75

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $383,101.75 and approximately $547.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 64.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,545,598 coins and its circulating supply is 43,494,267 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

