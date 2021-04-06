Ellaism (ELLA) Price Tops $0.0116

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 40.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Ellaism has traded up 117.9% against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $504,390.51 and approximately $3,730.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,113.29 or 0.03646297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00032094 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,565,461 coins and its circulating supply is 43,514,130 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

