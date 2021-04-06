Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 28.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 62.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.
Shares of NYSE EFC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. 366,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 43.34 and a quick ratio of 43.34. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $753.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 2.10.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
