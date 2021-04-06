Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 28.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 62.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. 366,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 43.34 and a quick ratio of 43.34. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $753.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 2.10.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.