ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €12.00 by Independent Research

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by Independent Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZIL2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.27 ($15.61).

ETR ZIL2 opened at €12.61 ($14.84) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.52. The stock has a market cap of $798.97 million and a PE ratio of -19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.36. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of €3.90 ($4.59) and a fifty-two week high of €17.46 ($20.54).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

