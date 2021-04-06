Elrond Market Cap Hits $3.22 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $186.29 or 0.00319457 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and $279.66 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 29% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00054876 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033903 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00013009 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,912.88 or 0.03280287 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,491,292 coins and its circulating supply is 17,262,837 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

