ELYSIA Hits One Day Volume of $2.05 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ELYSIA has traded 121.5% higher against the dollar. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $102.70 million and $2.05 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00059664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00659473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00078961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,768,096,420 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

