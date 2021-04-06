Elysian (ELY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.99 Million

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 151.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Elysian has traded up 77.4% against the dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $668,319.32 and $2.99 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elysian Coin Profile

ELY is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

