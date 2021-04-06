EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $114.61. The company had a trading volume of 298,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,286. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $115.88.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

