Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Up 10.5% This Week

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $224,388.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 143.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

