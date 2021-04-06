Emercoin (EMC) Achieves Market Cap of $14.64 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $14.64 million and $48,773.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00027893 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,245,210 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars.

