Emercoin (EMC) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $14.34 million and approximately $31,272.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00028426 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,246,818 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

