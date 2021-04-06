Emles Protective Allocation ETF (BATS:DEFN) Shares Down 0.3%

Emles Protective Allocation ETF (BATS:DEFN) shares traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $23.81. 4,434 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Protective Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Protective Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.