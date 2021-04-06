Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.52

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $3.64. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 12,597 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $228.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)

Edenor SA engages inthe provision pf electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

