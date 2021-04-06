Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Hits $0.20

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $90.50 million and $365,889.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00073384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00287561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00104398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.91 or 0.00754676 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011920 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars.

