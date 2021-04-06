ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Shares Down 0.9%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 3,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 1,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50.

About ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

