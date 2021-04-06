Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

XLG stock opened at $304.95 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $195.97 and a 1-year high of $305.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.26.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

