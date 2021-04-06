Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.58.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.20. 1,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,118. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $147.37 and a 52-week high of $276.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.49 and a 200-day moving average of $239.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

