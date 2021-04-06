Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,154 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.6% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $121.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

See Also: SEC Filing

