Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 27,889 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.