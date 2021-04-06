Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 36,890 BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,345,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $658,000.

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,249 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53.

