Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.65 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,929.19.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,242.94 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,930.02 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,114.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,171.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

