Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,217. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $257.54 and a 52 week high of $408.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

