Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.8% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4,211.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $483.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.46. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.56 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

