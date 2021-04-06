Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 284,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 665.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 94,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 82,540 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 44,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,128. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

