Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

