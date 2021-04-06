Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average is $92.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

