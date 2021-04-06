Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.69 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSJ. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,273,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,461,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,245,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $838,000.

NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $161.11 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12 month low of $84.46 and a 12 month high of $187.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.75.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

