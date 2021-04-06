Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 47,311 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after purchasing an additional 193,230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 248,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 149,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,072,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $52.16.

