Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.50 and a 52 week high of $223.62.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.