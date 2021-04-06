Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 104,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,492,098 shares.The stock last traded at $8.38 and had previously closed at $8.39.
The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.
About Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)
Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.
Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.