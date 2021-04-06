Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 104,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,492,098 shares.The stock last traded at $8.38 and had previously closed at $8.39.

The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enel Américas by 455.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,836 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enel Américas in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Enel Américas by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

