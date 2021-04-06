Energi (NRG) Price Down 10.8% This Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $3.86 or 0.00006624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $152.85 million and $5.78 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00054077 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.16 or 0.00326324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00032499 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012836 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,891.08 or 0.03245240 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,600,626 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.