Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Down 3.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.62. 44,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,425,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

The firm has a market cap of $889.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 22.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

