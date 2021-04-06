Engie (EPA:ENGI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.25

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €12.25 ($14.41) and traded as low as €12.01 ($14.13). Engie shares last traded at €12.12 ($14.26), with a volume of 4,823,701 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on ENGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.65 ($18.41) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.40 ($16.94).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.25.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

