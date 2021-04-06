ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 401,753 shares.The stock last traded at $24.83 and had previously closed at $24.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of ENI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,298,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 379.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter.

About ENI (NYSE:E)

