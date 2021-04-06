Enigma Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.78 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. Enigma has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $4.78 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enigma has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.82 or 0.00481872 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005473 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00028809 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.80 or 0.04553654 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

