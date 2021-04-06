Enjin Coin (ENJ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $288.76 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $1.95 billion and approximately $288.76 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for $2.33 or 0.00004029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00060102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.11 or 0.00662114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00079229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00031208 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

