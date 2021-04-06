Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated at Tudor Pickering

Stock analysts at Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

ENPH stock opened at $149.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.67. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,528,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

