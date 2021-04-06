Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $156.34 and last traded at $156.12. Approximately 18,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,043,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.42.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.93 and a 200-day moving average of $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,728,000 after purchasing an additional 221,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

