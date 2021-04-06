EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Shares Up 1%

Shares of EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.03. 13,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 77,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of EnWave from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

