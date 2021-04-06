Enzyme Finance Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00059180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.00659932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00078892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

