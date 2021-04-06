Enzyme (MLN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.31 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for about $100.19 or 0.00172296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $179.62 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.00661306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00079160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00030816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

