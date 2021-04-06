EOS Market Cap Tops $6.37 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $6.68 or 0.00011502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $6.37 billion and $7.40 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 52.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000722 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,479,066 coins and its circulating supply is 952,311,988 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.