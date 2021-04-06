eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. eosDAC has a market cap of $4.17 million and $597,803.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eosDAC has traded up 100.1% against the US dollar. One eosDAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

