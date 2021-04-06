EOSDT (EOSDT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.63 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $352,708.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00288681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00103641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.34 or 0.00744870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011540 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

