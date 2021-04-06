EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $413.15

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $413.15 and last traded at $413.01, with a volume of 1541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $409.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.31.

The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,871 shares of company stock worth $3,957,835. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,151,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

