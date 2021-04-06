Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Epiroc AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS EPOKY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 31,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $23.54.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

